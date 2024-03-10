Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Silver” Receives A First Look

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to make waves with its upcoming "Metallic Silver" colorway dropping this June. As a timeless silhouette in the Air Jordan lineup, the low-top version offers a sleek and versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts. The "Metallic Silver" iteration features a predominantly white leather upper, accented by metallic silver overlays on the Swoosh, heel, and ankle collar. This subtle yet eye-catching detailing adds a touch of elegance to the classic design. Constructed with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG offers both style and durability.

The low-cut silhouette provides a comfortable fit, while the iconic Air cushioning in the sole ensures responsive support with every step. With its clean aesthetic and metallic accents, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Metallic Silver" is sure to turn heads on the streets. Whether paired with casual attire or dressed up for a night out, these sneakers offer versatility and style for any occasion. Sneakerheads and collectors alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Metallic Silver" this June.

"Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Kicks On Fire

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole with a sail and white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a metallic silver leather base, with grey leather overlays. Also, a metallic silver leather Swoosh is located on the sides. Further, details include the silver Jordan Wings logo on the heel and a silver Jumpman hangtag adorned on the sides of the sneakers.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Metallic Silver" will be released on June 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.

