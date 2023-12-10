Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 3, an iconic silhouette, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. Its forthcoming "Cement Grey" colorway epitomizes its enduring legacy. This new iteration reimagines the classic design with a fresh twist, featuring a sleek grey hue on the leather upper. The signature elephant print overlays and black accents complement the grey, adding depth to its timeless appeal. With its Air cushioning technology, the Jordan 3 promises comfort and support for everyday wear. The mid-top construction, coupled with the Jumpman logo branding on the tongue and heel, maintains its signature aesthetic.

Renowned for its association with Michael Jordan's memorable moments on the court, the Jordan 3 maintains its status as a cultural icon. Sneakerheads eagerly anticipate this release, eager to add this reinvigorated classic to their collections. As Stadium Goods prepares to stock this anticipated release, sneaker aficionados anticipate the chance to secure this reimagined legend. The Air Jordan 3 "Cement Grey" promises to be a sought-after addition for enthusiasts and collectors, offering a blend of heritage and contemporary style that defines the Jordan brand's enduring legacy in the sneaker world.

"Cement Grey" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a sail midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with grey elephant print overlays. The elephant print is a Jordan 3 staple and will certainly excite fans. Red accents can be found on the Jordan branding on the tongue as well as near the laces. A red Jumpman is also located on the heels.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” will be released on August 31st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

