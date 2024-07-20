Nike Ja 2 Gets A First Look In New "Stargazer" Colorway

Ja's second silhouette is coming for the NBA season.

The Nike Ja 2 builds on the success of the Ja 1, which quickly gained popularity for its performance and style. Ja Morant’s first signature shoe impressed with responsive cushioning and sleek design, setting high expectations for the series. Now, the Ja 2 is making its debut with the "Stargazer" colorway. It features a vibrant purple and black upper, catching the eye with its bold aesthetic. A galaxy-themed midsole adds a cosmic touch, reflecting Morant’s dynamic presence on the court. Built for performance, the sneaker offers excellent traction and support, designed for quick cuts and agility. Off the court, Morant has faced controversies that have sparked significant conversation.

These challenges have tested his reputation, but his influence remains strong. His signature line continues to resonate with fans, showcasing his talent and unique style. Set to release this fall, the "Stargazer" colorway combines aesthetics with functionality. It’s a testament to Morant’s resilience and flair. Whether you're a basketball fan or a sneaker enthusiast, the Nike Ja 2 promises to build on its predecessor’s legacy. Keep an eye out for this exciting new addition to the sneaker world, reflecting both Morant's on-court brilliance and off-court challenges.

"Stargazer" Nike Ja 2

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a midsole in a darker purple, with white spots emulating a galaxy design. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a berry purple material, with a white Swoosh on the sides. Further, Ja Morant's signature logo is on the tongues in white.