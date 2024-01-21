Nike Dunk Low “Coconut Milk/Light Armory Blue” Release Details

Get ready for the Nike Dunk Low in a fresh "Coconut Milk/Light Armory Blue" colorway – it's dropping very soon. These sneakers are making a splash with their cool and calming design. The colors are like coconut milk mixed with light armory blue, giving them a smooth and easygoing vibe. Whether you're into sports or just want some chill kicks, the Nike Dunk Low has got you covered. The "Coconut Milk/Light Armory Blue" edition is all about a laid-back and stylish look, making it perfect for adding a touch of calm to your style. Sneaker fans are eagerly waiting for the release to grab a pair of these trendy and easy-to-wear kicks.

It's not just about looking good; the Nike Dunk Low is comfy too, making it a win-win for your feet. As the release date approaches, keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low in the "Coconut Milk/Light Armory Blue" colorway. It's more than just a shoe, it's a style statement. Join the excitement and step into a world of calm and style with these upcoming kicks. Get ready to hit the streets with the Nike Dunk Low – Coconut Milk/Light Armory Blue edition – bringing a laid-back and fashionable vibe to your footwear collection.

Read More: Deion Sanders Unveils Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize”

“Coconut Milk/Light Armory Blue” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. A coconut milk suede constructs the base of the uppers, with light pink and cream suede overlays. Also, a light blue Nike Swoosh is present on the sides, matching the laces and heel tab. Finally, blue Nike branding can be found on the tongue and white Nike branding is stitched into the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Coconut Milk/Light Armory Blue” is going to drop on February 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Velvet Brown” Drop Details

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy