Nike Air Force 1 Low “Khaki/Coconut Milk” Officially Revealed

Step into the freshness of spring with the Nike Air Force 1 Low in its upcoming "Khaki/Coconut Milk" colorway. These sneakers are set to bring a breath of fresh air to your footwear collection, featuring a light and airy color palette that perfectly aligns with the vibrant vibes of the season. The "Khaki/Coconut Milk" edition of the Air Force 1 Low embraces a serene and neutral aesthetic. The soft coconut milk tones combined with khaki accents create a harmonious blend that evokes a sense of warmth and tranquility. Overall, they are an ideal choice for springtime fashion.

As the flowers bloom and temperatures rise, sneaker enthusiasts are gearing up for the release of this refreshing colorway. The Air Force 1 Low's classic silhouette, paired with the light tones of "Khaki/Coconut Milk," makes it a versatile option for various casual occasions during the spring season. Stay tuned for the release date to ensure you can step into spring with the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Khaki/Coconut Milk." With its clean and light design, these sneakers are poised to become a go-to choice for those looking to infuse their wardrobe with the essence of the blossoming season.

“Khaki/Coconut Milk” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent sole and a clean white midsole with the AIR branding. Also, coconut milk leather constructs the base of the uppers with slightly lighter leather overlays. Next, a khaki suede Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and extends to the heel tab. Finally, coconut milk/khaki Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels, creating a cohesive sneaker that’s perfect for spring.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Khaki/Coconut Milk” is going to drop in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

