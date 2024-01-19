Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Layers Of Love” Dropping For VDay 2024

Prepare for a burst of love and style with the Nike Blazer Mid '77, especially in its upcoming "Layers of Love" colorway. These sneakers, set to drop on February 13th, showcase a delightful red palette with various shades, adding layers of charm to the classic design. The "Layers of Love" edition brings a unique aesthetic to the Nike Blazer Mid '77, incorporating different red tones that create a visually appealing and dynamic look.

Each shade adds depth and personality to the iconic silhouette, from deep crimson to vibrant scarlet. Sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals will find the Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Layers of Love" a standout choice for expressing style and celebrating the spirit of Valentine's Day. The attention to detail, including the timeless Swoosh and mid-top profile, ensures a perfect blend of classic and contemporary. Mark your calendar for February 13th to secure your pair and step out in these love-infused kicks that make a bold statement with every stride.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Olive” Features Sustainable Materials

“Layers Of Love” Nike Blazer Mid ’77

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark gum rubber sole that extends into the midsole. Deep red leather constructs the uppers, with additional red leather overlays. Deeper red suede is visible near the toebox and heels. The sides feature a Nike Swoosh made of burgundy leather. Finally, red laces and Nike branding on the tongue and heels complete this sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Layers Of Love” will be released on February 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Cortez “Valentine’s Day” Gets A Release Date

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.