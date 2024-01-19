Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Olive” Features Sustainable Materials

Get ready for a sustainable stride in style with the Nike Air Force 1 Low, showcasing its upcoming "Black Olive" colorway. What sets these kicks apart is the innovative Nike Regrind sole, crafted from recycled materials, making a fashionable statement with a focus on sustainability. The "Black Olive" edition combines the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette with a modern twist, featuring a deep and versatile color palette. The recycled materials in the Nike Regrind sole not only contribute to eco-conscious fashion but also add a unique texture and character to the shoes.

Sneaker enthusiasts who value both style and sustainability will appreciate the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Olive" for its commitment to reducing environmental impact without compromising on design. These kicks are a step towards a greener future, offering a bold and fashionable choice for those who want to make a positive statement with their footwear. Stay tuned for the release date to secure your pair and make a sustainable statement with every step in the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Olive."

“Black Olive” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

As mentioned, the sneakers feature the Nike Regrind sole that contains recycled materials as Nike’s sustainable initiative. The sole is olive and the midsole is made of the same material, in the same color. Also, black canvas constructs the uppers, with more black canvas overlays. Next, black laces and green Nike branding on the tongue complete the design. Finally, the insoles feature Nike’s sustainable logos; a reminder that the sneakers are helping the environment.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Olive” is going to drop on February 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

