Euphoria – Album by Lithe

If you're looking for some "trap-soul" vibes with some very fitting features, Lithe's "Euphoria" will easily get you in the mood.

Melbourne singer and producer is showing off both sides of his talents on his first major project, the new album "Euphoria." If you weren't familiar with him before, any one of these cuts will convey the sultry, minimal, and distant hip-hop/R&B fusions he crafts. The "Cannonball" creative also tapped a few fitting names to assist his entirely self-produced tracklist, namely two Don Toliver appearances, a Hunxho verse, and contributions from Cash Cobain. Sometimes, the LP turns more grittily aggressive, whereas other moments are much more hazy and slow-burning. Either way, there are a lot of nasty melodic embellishments and hypnotizing refrains to find. Hopefully Lithe continues to go up from here, as this tried-and-true sound still has gas in the tank.

