Bobby Shmurda Puts Rick Ross On Blast For Kicking Him Off Show Over Jumping Jokes

2022 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rapper Bobby Shmurda speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Bobby Shmurda would have preferred to hear the news from Rozay himself.

Earlier this month, Rick Ross and his crew found themselves in some trouble at a festival in Vancouver, and the incident quickly went viral. In footage that made its rounds online, Ross could be seen getting attacked as Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us" played in the background, allegedly thanks to him. Fortunately, he didn't appear to be too badly injured, though unsurprisingly, it earned him a great deal of clowning online.

According to Bobby Shmurda, however, Rick Ross isn't willing to let any jokes about the wild incident slide. The rapper recently took to social media to put Rozay on blast, accusing him of kicking him off of a show for joking about the attack. He seemed frustrated by the situation, insisting that he doesn't have any beef with Ross, and questioning why he didn't get the news from him personally.

Bobby Shmurda Would Have Preferred A Personal Phone Call

In the video, Bobby explains that he respects Ross when it comes to business. For this reason, he doesn't understand why he couldn't simply give him a call. Instead, he claims he found out he was kicked off the show by someone else. "I don't no want beef with none of y'all n****s," he said. "You could have called me big homie."

He went on, explaining that he was actually defending Ross in the video he made in response to the jumping incident. This is true, however, at the time he also seemingly criticized Ross for the way he handled the incident. According to him, if he were in that situation, he would have "went out like C-Murda." What do you think of Bobby Shmurda accusing Rick Ross of kicking him off a show for joking about his jumping incident in Vancouver? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

