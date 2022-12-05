Despite his good intentions, Rowdy Rebel sparked an online feud between Bobby Shmurda and NBA Youngboy.

During his recent appearance on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, Rowdy chimed in on the death of King Von. He explained that he didn’t feel like it needed to resort to the death of a rapper. Instead, he thought that the situation could’ve been defused had Lul Tim simply threatened Von rather than claiming his life.

The comment went viral and eventually, NBA Youngboy responded. This ultimately transformed into a back-and-forth with Bobby Shmurda, who seemingly threatened YB.

Bobby recently appeared on Math Hoffa’s podcast where he admitted that Rowdy was wrong for commenting on the feud.

“I felt like that shit came out wrong. He meant it in a good way, like that he wished that none of that shit would’ve happened because he’s a fan of both,” he said. “But sometimes, you can’t talk on other people’s shit. Period.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 15: Rappers Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda watch the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks during their game at Barclays Center on March 15, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

He added that there wasn’t any malicious intent behind Rowdy Rebel’s comments.

“Rowdy’s probably in the wrong for that… but he ain’t mean it in the wrong way,” Bobby continued. “He coming from a… older Black guy lookin’ at young Black guys and liking both of their music.”

Bobby explained that the confusion in communication is probably similar to how Tupac and Biggie’s feud played out publicly.

“It’s like sometimes these emotions are going to come out so when emotions is high, you don’t want to talk on situations,” he said. “Sometimes, you gotta say, ‘Man, I just wish the best for everybody,’ and that’s it. Keep it at that. Shut the fuck up and don’t say shit about the situation.”

Bobby said that he similarly approached the death of Takeoff the same way because he understand how his public statements might effect other people who aren’t in the limelight.

Check the full clip with Bobby Shmurda on My Expert Opinion below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.