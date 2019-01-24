gs9
- SongsRowdy Rebel And DBoyLo Release "We On It"Rowdy Rebel teamed up with DBoyLo for his newest release, "We On It."By Sabrina Morris
- MusicBobby Shmurda Busts A Move & Provides Album UpdateBobby Shmurda's new album is currently being mixed.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNight Lovell Is Back With "Just Say You Don't Care"Night Lovell drops his first full-length project since signing to G59, "Just Say You Don't Care."By Rose Lilah
- GramBobby Shmurda Flexes Extravagant New GS9 ChainBobby Shmurda rocks a crazy new GS9 chain created by Benny the Jeweler.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentWhy Did Bobby Shmurda Opt Out Of "First Day Out" Freestyle Tradition?Although he's got the whole world waiting on his next move after seven years away, there's a case to be made for Bobby Shmurda to delay his return to the rap game.By Robert Blair
- GramQuavo Gifts Rowdy Rebel Stacks Of Cash As A Welcome Home PresentQuavo brings out a big bag as a "care pack" for Rowdy Rebel.By Aron A.
- GramBobby Shmurda Is Home: See His First Video OutBobby Shmurda looks overjoyed to reunite with his family in his first video out of prison.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRowdy Rebel Celebrates Release With A Glow In The Dark ChainAfter being released from a sting in jail, Rowdy Rebel was welcomed home with a glow in the dark demon chain.By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicRowdy Rebel On Pop Smoke's Death & Drill Movement Taking Off In His AbsenceRowdy Rebel offers his thoughts on Pop Smoke and the New York drill movement that cropped up while he was in Riker's Island.By Rose Lilah
- MusicBobby Shmurda Gives Message To Fans While On IG Live With Rowdy RebelRebel has been enjoying his first 24 hours out of prison and called his incarcerated friend for an update.By Erika Marie
- MusicRowdy Rebel Released From PrisonRowdy Rebel is home. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Makes Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel A PromiseBobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel have been extended an offer to work with Young Thug, Quavo, YG, and others upon their release from prison.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBobby Shmurda's Mother Offers Update On His Parole HearingBobby Shmurda's mother confirms that his parole hearing is actually in two weeks and adds that they are "confident" about it.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBobby Shmurda Fans React To His Possible Prison Release TodayBobby Shmurda might be getting out of prison today, on his birthday, and his fans are getting excited.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeNYPD Busts WOOO & CHOO Gang Members After They Attempt To Make Music TogetherThe attempted unification of the rival Woo & Choo gangs was halted by a major gun bust. By Dominiq R.
- GramBobby Shmurda Visited By "3 Baddies" In Prison Ahead Of Rumoured 2020 Release"Free The Real."By Lynn S.
- MusicRowdy Rebel Opens Email For Bookings Ahead Of His & Bobby Shmurda's ReleaseGS9 is ready to get back on road.By Milca P.
- GossipBobby Shmurda's Prison Release Date RumoredBobby Shmurda is expected to be free in December 2020.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBobby Shmurda's "Hot N***a" Celebrates Its 5-Year AnniversaryBobby Shmurda celebrates an important anniversary from behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Responds To Bobby Shmurda's Stance On "Criminal Justice Reform"Meek Mill tells social media, "Somebody gave Bobby the wrong information!."By Devin Ch
- MusicBobby Shmurda Explains Why He'll Never Work With Tekashi 6ix9ine AgainBobby Shmurda is expected to be released from prison next year.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentHow Bobby Shmurda Helped Propel New York RapWe revisit the legacy of Bobby Shmurda, and all that he helped New York achieve prior to his incarceration.By Jibril Yassin