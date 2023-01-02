Freddie Gibbs offered a response to Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022,” which mentioned the Gary, IN rapper’s altercation in Buffalo.

On New Year’s Day, Uncle Murda kept the annual tradition alive with “Rap-Up 2022.” The G-Unit rapper basically recaps the biggest headlines of the year with his own commentary. Uncle Murda name-dropped Will Smith, Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, and more. While most people didn’t respond to Uncle Murda’s diss, Freddie Gibbs fired back on Twitter.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 05: Freddie Gibbs performs during the 2022 Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 05, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

In the song, Murda summarizes Freddie Gibbs’ altercation in Buffalo. “Let’s talk about Freddie Gibbs, like really, wassup with him?/ N***as robbed him in Buffalo and he got beat up again,” Murda raps. “He be out here lookin’ like a cold-blooded sucka.”

Following the song’s release, Gibbs said that Murda has always been cordial in their interactions. “Uncle Murda be friendly as a box of puppies every time I see him,” he wrote on Twitter. Then, Gibbs took aim at Murda’s career of being a hypeman for 50 Cent.

Uncle Murda be friendly as a box of puppies every time I see him. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 2, 2023

“I could never be a hype man for a n***a,” he wrote. “Fuck these wee wee holding ass n***as. RIP Gangsta Boo.”

I could never be a hype man for a nigga — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 2, 2023

Fuck these wee wee holding ass niggas. RIP Gangsta Boo ❤️ — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 2, 2023

This certainly isn’t the first time Murda mentioned Gibbs. On “Rap-Up 2021,” Murda ripped Freddie Gibbs over his altercation with Jim Jones and Akademiks’ claims that his family is a district attorney. Murda also dissed Gibbs over his Grammy nomination, claiming the rapper didn’t deserve the honor.

In response, Gibbs said that New York City “should be ashamed of y’all non-rapping n***az” before stating that he’d return to the Big Apple for the Space Rabbit tour. Though his shows in New York went down without issues, he ended up getting ran down on in Buffalo a day later.

Besides his recent spat with Uncle Murda, Freddie Gibbs is riding high off of the release of $oul $old Seprartately.