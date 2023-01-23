Jim Jones says that he met up with NYC mayor Eric Adams during Drake’s recent concert at the Apollo Theater. Sharing a video of their introduction, Jones explained that he’s planning on meeting up again with Adams to discuss issues affecting Harlem at length.

“Got th chance to meet th @nycmayor,” Jones began in a caption for the video. “Got a call from a friend said he was comin to Th concert last night and he wanted to stop by my dressing to meet me.”

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Jim Jones attends Stage 48 on June 25, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He continued: “Very fly I thought to myself. I also thought to myself how can I make this introduction th most impactful.”

“This my first time meetin any mayor from ny,” Jones further said. “And he’s a black mayor which I’m a very proud to see someone who looks like me in a position of power and is takin th steps to help turn th city round from experience and political position.”

“I’m not th most politically correct by I know politics as usual,” Jones said.

From there, Jones admitted that not every problem can be fixed overnight. However, he is hoping for a step in the right direction.

“Harlem ur always on my mind n in my heart,” he concluded. “But I’m 1 person we gotta do it together each one teach one.”

In the video, Adams and Jones introduce themselves and exchange contact information.

Jones was in attendance at the Apollo Theater concert to be brought out as a member of Dipset by Drake. The Toronto artist also welcomed his Her Loss partner 21 Savage, as well as Lil Uzi Vert to the stage over the weekend.

