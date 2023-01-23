The new “it” girl in Hip Hop is Ice Spice, and the industry is paying attention to the rising rapper. Days ago, she finally released her debut EP Like…?, and the reactions continue to pour in as Spice’s tracks run up numbers on streaming services. The ongoing social media attention has been beneficial to the Bronx beauty, earning her a few jokes from users. One person’s quip caught the attention of Keyshia Cole, considering the singer was mentioned.

Cole isn’t a stranger to reacting to fans and critics online. She recently defended the portrayal of her mother, Frankie Lons, in her upcoming biopic. This most recent instance was more lighthearted, as someone said a photo of Ice Spice with straight hair was Cole.

It was all in good fun as the Twitter user seemed to give a nod to Keyshia’s red hair looks from the 2000s. The singer took the mention in stride and replied, “That’s @faithevans not me 😩.”

After everyone laughed about it, another user added that the resemblance between Faith and Ice is uncanny.

“[Ice] is pretty af,” Cole replied. “It’s the hair colors! Love her vibes.”

Keyshia Cole during “S.O.S” The BET Telethon Relief – Show at CBS Studios in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Some are calling for Keyshia to collaborate with the Hip Hop newcomer. We’re not sure if they’ll link up anytime soon, but Cole is said to be working on her final album.

It’s unclear if the project or the biopic will come first, but don’t be surprised if they arrive together. We’ll keep you posted as Keyshia Cole shares more news.

Faith Evans during Faith Evans album release party for her new CD “Faithfully” at Saci Club in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Do you think the three ladies resemble each other?