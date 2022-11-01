Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X never misses a beat when it comes to costumes and serving looks. The Montero star has gained a reputation for his extravagantly detailed Halloween costumes in recent years, including his iconic homages to Cam’ron and Nicki Minaj.

On Monday, Lil Nas opted to honor yet another rapper by donning a risqué fit for his rendition of Ice Spice from her infamous “Munch” video. The 23-year old donned an identical lime green crop top and shorts, with an orange curly wig that mimic’s Ice’s signature coiled tresses. He even rocked the long, stiletto-esque nails that the Bronx rapper wore in her visual.

LIKEEE?? pic.twitter.com/npu1cfHHuw — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 31, 2022

He showed off the iconic fit in a series of TikTok videos, captioning one of the clips with the lyrics from Ice Spice’s new single, “Bikini Bottom.” HOW COULD I LOSE IF IM ALREADY CHOSE??!,” Lil Nas wrote. Fans quickly flooded the comment section with mixed reviews of the star’s “Munch” inspired look.

HOW COULD I LOSE IF IM ALREADY CHOSE??! pic.twitter.com/5wh9mhKDbU — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 31, 2022

“Lil nas x as ice spice is the highlight of my october so far,” one fan wrote. While one Twitter user shared, “Just saw Lil Nas x do the ice spice challenge and I am traumatised , don’t think I am gonna recover from that.” Despite the mixed reactions, Ice Spice herself seemed to be a fan of the constume. She replied to Lil Nas’ video, simply writing, “U WIN.”

Last year, the “Old Town Road” singer turned heads with not one, but two Halloween costumes. He kicked off the festivities by paying homage to the classic Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide as Ned. He followed it up by transforming into Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort.

