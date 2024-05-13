Julia Fox Reveals Surprising Detail About Past Sex Life With Kanye West, Celebrates Over 2 Years Of Celibacy

It's not often that TikTok comments can break news items, but Julia Fox's candid words under a post about a Bumble ad against celibacy seem to have revealed some curious info. Moreover, she celebrated being celibate for the past two and a half years, which many people congratulated or even expressed shock at considering her previous career as a dominatrix. As such, the model never slept with her former partner Kanye West, which was another salacious detail that a lot of folks were talking about online. Despite the more gossipy elements surrounding this decision, it's still a commendable one to make and a lifestyle choice that shouldn't really be subject to scrutiny or criticism as some have done on the Internet.

Furthermore, there is still a lot of interest in Julia Fox and Kanye West's relationship, one that she recently spoke about leaving a "sour taste in her mouth". "I mean, I think we all know what it is," she answered a question about which public opinion dogs her the most during an interview with InStyle. "Dating that man for a month -– one month. And that's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend. I know I'm so much more than that.

Julia Fox & Kanye West At Paris Fashion Week 2022

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry," Julia Fox went on concerning Kanye West. "They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity. And I feel like I have to transcend that, and I want to break that mold, and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me. I did that for years. I'm good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I'll even be taken seriously."

Meanwhile, Julia Fox continues to stun at modeling gigs and build a lot of involvement in her realms of business and entertainment. It's clear she overcame her Kanye West fling and struck gold in other endeavors. But the mystique and shock value behind their short-lived relationship still draws a crowd. We'll see whether there are any more spicy details surrounding that in the near future.

