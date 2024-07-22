Kim Burrell Apologizes To The LGBTQ Community For Past Homophonic Remarks

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 02: Kim Burrell performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )
Kim Burrell says she's focused on "bridge-building."

Kim Burrell used her time on stage at the Stellar Awards over the weekend to apologize to the LGBTQ community while accepting the Aretha Franklin Icon Award. In doing so, she said she's hoping the award can be used as a moment of "bridge-building" as she seeks peace.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ community," she began. "Let’s give them a great big round of applause. We want them to have strength and to sincerely know that we must all do the work to embrace all of God’s people and show forth His love to everyone. I hope that this award and this moment can be the beginning of a bridge-building and listening to each other as we follow peace with all man and develop the character of God, which requires seeing God.”

Kim Burrell Performs At 2024 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: (L-R) Kim Burrell and Tim Bowman Jr. perform onstage at the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards on March 28, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Burrell previously came under fire in 2017 for labeling homosexuality perverted in a sermon. “Anybody in this room who’s dealing with the homosexual spirit, beg God to free you. Play with it in 2017; you’ll die from it," she said at the time, as noted by The Jasmine Brand. When pressed over the comments, she initially doubled down on social media by writing: “To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit, I love you because God loves you, but God hates the sin in you and me.”

Kim Burrell Addresses The LGBTQ Community

Fans on social media have been having mixed responses to the apology with many doubting her sincerity. Check out her full comments for yourself on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kim Burrell on HotNewHipHop.

