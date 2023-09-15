Dwight Howard To Meet With The Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will meet with Dwight Howard next week, according to Shams Charania. The Warriors have spent the latter half of the offseason searching for a depth big man. Howard is 37 and has spent the last two years in Taiwan. He last played in the NBA in 2022 following his third stint on the Lakers.

Howard is an eight-time All-Star, last earning the honor in 2014. Furthermore, he has also been named to five All-NBA First Teams, the last coming in 2012. Other players the Warriors have considered adding include Blake Griffin. However, as noted by The Athletic, "Would Howard enter the situation with the correct mindset? If he doesn’t play for two straight weeks, would he be fine with that? If they tell him to rebound, remain physical but never expect a play run in his direction, would he remain content? Is there any concern he’d become a distraction on the sideline or in the locker room for a franchise that is already attempting quite the chemistry experiment bringing Chris Paul into the mix?"

Howard Says Team USA Or Else

Elsewhere, Howard has spoken on his desire to play with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. In the late 2000s, Howard was a go-to pick for the national team. He won a gold medal at the Beijing Games in 2008 as well as a World Cup bronze in 2006. However, he is likely on the outside looking in when it comes to 2024. Despite this, Howard is adamant that he be selected. Furthermore, he has gone as far as to say that if he isn't selected, he will play for Taiwan and "drop 85".

There's just one problem with this assertion. Taiwan (or Chinese Taipei as it is referred to by the IOC) can't qualify for the Olympics. Taiwan is not one of the 24 remaining teams that will compete for one of the four remaining Olympic spots next July. Furthermore, Howard has not lived in Taiwan for five years, meaning he cannot be naturalized as a citizen in time for the Olympics.

