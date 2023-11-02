Dwight Howard Steps Out For Halloween Amidst Allegations

Dwight Howard remains publicly unconcerned about the sexual assault allegations against him. Howard appeared at a Halloween function this week, dressed as Sho'Nuff from The Last Dragon. "Why they mad cause God chose me ? 🫨," Howard captioned the image on Instagram. However, the image, especially when reposted by outlets such as The Neighborhood Talk, was widely met with mockery. "I think they hate you because you allegedly sexually assaulted someone," one person argued. Despite this, many of the comments on Howard's original post were ones of support for the former NBA star.

Howard has been accused of sexually assaulting a man at his home. Howard has formally denied sexually assaulting model Stephen Harper. However, he did not deny inviting Harper to his home for a threesome, which allegedly involved a cross-dresser named Kitty. Furthermore, Harper alleges that he was forced to perform sexual acts on Howard and that Howard performed non-consensual acts on him after he objected to participating in the account. Howard has been sued by Harper but has not been formally charged with a crime.

Dwight Howard's Alleged Former Lover Speaks Out

However, despite his nonchalance, more and more people have come forward to corroborate the pattern of behavior that seemingly led to the alleged assault. "He goes to sex parties and preys on younger men, which is why he originally why he threatened, forced, and tried to intimidate me into signing a NDA," influencer and author Masin Elije wrote on social media. Furthermore, Elije claimed that they had also been harassed by "Kitty" in 2018, the same cross-dresser that Howard used in an attempted threesome with model Stephen Harper.

Meanwhile, back in July, Howard's ex Royce Reed spoke on her experiences with the former player. "This man is evil. Y'all fall for it every time. Ask him why he's telling a 12yo he's gay bcuz he hadn't "touched anything" or watching porn with them? Better yet, why it took 4.5 years to fire the nanny that molested 2 of his kids. I got time today. He took this little boy from this grandmother that raised him and kept her in court for 2yrs only to give him to his parents while he was overseas. GTFOHWTBS. So while y'all constantly out here pointing fingers at me, understand there's a reason why!" Reed also claimed that Howard had asked her to be the "matriarch" of his "polyamory quest", something she refused to do.

