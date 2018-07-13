admit
- MusicJoe Budden Gives Props To Megan Thee Stallion For "Cobra:" "You Absolutely Went Crazy On This"Joe Budden had to eat crow after hearing "Cobra."By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors: New Texts Allegedly Show Victim Admitting FaultThe actor's attorney brought up alleged messages that show the alleged victim saying she was the one to instigate violence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett & Will Smith Discuss August Alsina Affair On "Red Table Talk"Jada Pinkett and Will Smith gave some much-needed context to August Alsina's recent allegations.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChingy Finally Admits To Tiffany Haddish HookupChingy has confessed that he did in fact hook up with Tiffany Haddish years ago, after he called her a liar and persistently denied that it ever happened.By Lynn S.
- MusicLittle Mix's Perrie Edwards Says She & Jesy Nelson Hook Up "All The Time"Little Mix is much closer than anyone would imagine. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Husband Kevin Hunter Humiliates Her With Love Child Details: ReportKevin Hunter reportedly finally told Wendy Williams all about his mistress and their love child.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Exposes Young Buck For Alleged "Relationship With A Tranny"50 Cent posted a video where Young Buck seemingly admits to being in a relationship with a transgender woman.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Denies Ever Getting Plastic Surgery: "I Would Never"Kylie Jenner isn't for plastic surgery despite what you may think. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Admits She's "Nervous" For This Weekend's Grammy AwardsYou got this, Cardi B. By Chantilly Post
- Music6ix9ine Admits To Cheating On His Girl, Says They "Can't Break"6ix9ine knows he's a little extra but his girl puts up with it.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMario Admits To Wendy Williams That He Has A Crush On Jhene AikoTo be fair, who doesn't?By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsDrake Admits He Wanted To Marry Rihanna & Start A Family With HerDrake never got his fairytale ending.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Dolph Admits To Spending $500K+ Yearly At Dolce & GabbanaYoung Dolph has a bad habit of spending racks at D&G.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly "I Admit" Lyrics Are HereRead through R. Kelly's "I Admit" lyrics here.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Addresses Sex Cult Allegations, Illiteracy, & More In 19-Minute Song "I Admit"R. Kelly gets a lot off his chest in "I Admit."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Admits To Offering "Acting Jobs In Exchange For Sex"The disgraced film producer is getting candid for the first time. By Chantilly Post