Fat Joe Alleges Hip-Hop Media Was Partially Responsible For 2Pac & Biggie’s Murders

According to Fat Joe, Punch might be onto something.

Last month, Kendrick Lamar sat down with SZA for Harper's Bazaar and sparked a major debate. Several social media users and peers argued that it was a "softball" interview, and would have liked to see K-Dot sit down with a hip-hop outlet instead. Amid the backlash, TDE Punch took to X to come to Kendrick's defense, arguing that hip-hop media is to blame.

"I respect Hip Hop Journalism and feel it’s needed in its truest form. It help keep the culture alive," he wrote in part. "But it’s only a few real ones left. Most of you guys are trash. Just my opinion. That’s why artist don’t want to talk to you."

Fat Joe Shares His Take On Artists Avoiding Hip-Hop Journalists

Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Fat Joe arrives at the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, during a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Fat Joe has shared his take on the situation. According to him, Punch might be onto something. He even argued that magazines like Vibe and The Source could have allegedly played a role in the deaths of Biggie and 2Pac. "I also believe that the old guard of hip-hop journalists created a lot of conflict and might even have blood on their hands," he explained.