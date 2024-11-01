Fat Joe Alleges Hip-Hop Media Was Partially Responsible For 2Pac & Biggie’s Murders

According to Fat Joe, Punch might be onto something.

Last month, Kendrick Lamar sat down with SZA for Harper's Bazaar and sparked a major debate. Several social media users and peers argued that it was a "softball" interview, and would have liked to see K-Dot sit down with a hip-hop outlet instead. Amid the backlash, TDE Punch took to X to come to Kendrick's defense, arguing that hip-hop media is to blame.

"I respect Hip Hop Journalism and feel it’s needed in its truest form. It help keep the culture alive," he wrote in part. "But it’s only a few real ones left. Most of you guys are trash. Just my opinion. That’s why artist don’t want to talk to you."

Fat Joe Shares His Take On Artists Avoiding Hip-Hop Journalists

Now, during a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Fat Joe has shared his take on the situation. According to him, Punch might be onto something. He even argued that magazines like Vibe and The Source could have allegedly played a role in the deaths of Biggie and 2Pac. "I also believe that the old guard of hip-hop journalists created a lot of conflict and might even have blood on their hands," he explained.

"When you talk about East Coast-West Coast, Biggie-Tupac, that thing was amplified, and they both ended up dead," he continued. "And, when I look at the so-called journalists that were here from day one, since Vibe and The Source [magazines] and all that, still to this day when they interview people and they do podcasts themselves, it’s always a negative route." Fat Joe added that artists have more leverage now thanks to social media, podcasts, and shows like his own. What do you think of Fat Joe arguing that Vibe and The Source allegedly played a role in the deaths of 2Pac and Biggie? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

