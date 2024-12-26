SZA & Lil Yachty Link Up On "SOS" Deluxe Track "Chill Baby"

SZA & Lil Yachty drop the collaboration as promised.

As promised by SZA and Lil Yachty on separate occasions, their collaboration, "Chill Baby," highlights the deluxe version of SZA's latest album, SOS: Lana. Lil Yachty, who produced the track along with producers Sad Pony, Cade, Calvin Dickinson, iseeyou and Julian Fried, revealed the song during an interview, while SZA spoke on the track with Lizzo and Kai Cenat at his livestream marathon in November. In her song, SZA masterfully captures the chaos of life and the pursuit of inner peace. She boldly confronts the challenge of letting go of her fears, all while delivering her message over the chillwave production.

The deluxe edition includes an exciting roster of collaborators. Kendrick Lamar features on the track “30 for 30,” continuing the pair’s artistic synergy after SZA appeared on two songs from his recent GNX album. The project also showcases production by Benny Blanco on select tracks, while key contributors from SOS, such as Michael Uzowuru, ThankGod4Cody, Rob Bisel, and Carter Lang, return to craft the album’s sonic landscape. With her upcoming stadium tour alongside Kendrick Lamar, the timing for new material feels perfect. SZA has been performing tirelessly in support of SOS since its initial release two years ago.

"Chill Baby" marks the second collaboration between SZA and Lil Yachty after collaborating with Flo Milli on "Never Lose." The March track features Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B. SZA and Kendrick Lamar hit the road in April on the Grand National Tour. It supports Lamar's new album GNX, which features chart-topping tracks "squabble up," "luther," and "tv off."

"Chill Baby" - SZA

Official Lyrics: