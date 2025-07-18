It feels like Young Nudy's Gumbo dropped a long time ago. In reality, it's only been a little over two years. But even with that being the case, we are happy to announce that the Georgia MC has a release date set for his next solo body of work.
The "EA" artist decided to announce PARADISE alongside the official second single "ICED TEA," which features a star-studded guest list. His cousin, 21 Savage, Memphis legend Project Pat, and rising producer Coupe were all tapped for this banger about grinding and chasing the bag.
With a title like PARADISE, it's nice to see that Young Nudy went with this serene instrumental. Coupe brings an enchanting string loop to the table and pairs with that familiar Southern trap percussion.
It's a nice blend that Nudy and Pat absolutely body and sound comfortable over. However, between then two of them, the Three 6 Mafia member steals the show with his knack for chorus writing.
What drags this track down a bit is the sleepier 21 Savage performance. We can see that he was trying to bring a calmer demeanor to match the tone of the production. But if he brought the contrasting energy that Pat and Nudy did, he may have fared better.
Overall, though, it's still a strong single and one that has us intrigued ahead of PARADISE. Speaking of which, Young Nudy will be delivering it on August 8.
Young Nudy, 21 Savage, Project Pat, & Coupe "ICED TEA"
Quotable Lyrics:
Ice on my neck and tee, shinin' like a Christmas tree (Slime)
I'm just out here stackin' chips, Project makin' money flips
Security strapped with the extra clips, remake comin' with the extra sticks
I'm designer from head to toe, my fans gon' want some extra pics
Rack after rack-uh, back after back-uh
Goblets of me, so the money don't lack-uh