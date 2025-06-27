Young Nudy went absolutely viral with his song "Peaches & Eggplants." The 2023 single was a hit in strip clubs all over the country, especially in the ATL. Helping its reach was the Latto and Sexyy Red remix just a few months later. But the RCA Records artist may have just seriously challenged that track with "BTA."
While the beat on "Peaches & Eggplants" is quite memorable, this one from COUPE (Latto, Kenny Mason, LUCKI, GloRilla, etc.) is seriously addicting. The orchestral-esque string sections over the punchy trap kicks are one heck of a combination.
What also gives "BTA" some serious credibility is the lyrical content. While it is obviously nothing too remarkable, the verses are longer and more enjoyable. At times, it feels like "Peaches & Eggplants" relies too heavily on its production.
"BTA" did just come out, but we feel Young Nudy has a serious strip club hit on his hands. Time will tell though, of course.
The cut follows previous solo offerings such as "That's Not Gangsta," which dropped in February, and the fiery "Metro Boomin" collab, "John Wayne." Also, Nudy is coming off his Pi'erre Bourne joint tape, Sli'merre 2. Check out the NSFW video and single below.
Young Nudy "BTA"
Quotable Lyrics:
Don't let your b*tch get piped up while you're locked up (While you're locked up)
I let a b*tch answer the phone while I f*ck her (Ugh)
Hit her from the back and you know she got that a*s up (Got that a*s up)
Told her, "Toot it up," and she I'm finna beat it up (Beat it up)
Brr, brr, brr, brr, brr (Yeah), speed it up, slime (Word)
Get up in this p**sy, don't you play, I want you break my spine (Break my spine)