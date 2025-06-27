Young Nudy Wants All The Ladies To "BTA" On His Strip Club Anthem

BY Zachary Horvath 141 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
young-nudy young-nudy
Young Nudy has dropped a good number of tracks in this vein, but this one has an argument for his best booty-shaking cut yet.

Young Nudy went absolutely viral with his song "Peaches & Eggplants." The 2023 single was a hit in strip clubs all over the country, especially in the ATL. Helping its reach was the Latto and Sexyy Red remix just a few months later. But the RCA Records artist may have just seriously challenged that track with "BTA."

While the beat on "Peaches & Eggplants" is quite memorable, this one from COUPE (Latto, Kenny Mason, LUCKI, GloRilla, etc.) is seriously addicting. The orchestral-esque string sections over the punchy trap kicks are one heck of a combination.

What also gives "BTA" some serious credibility is the lyrical content. While it is obviously nothing too remarkable, the verses are longer and more enjoyable. At times, it feels like "Peaches & Eggplants" relies too heavily on its production.

"BTA" did just come out, but we feel Young Nudy has a serious strip club hit on his hands. Time will tell though, of course.

The cut follows previous solo offerings such as "That's Not Gangsta," which dropped in February, and the fiery "Metro Boomin" collab, "John Wayne." Also, Nudy is coming off his Pi'erre Bourne joint tape, Sli'merre 2. Check out the NSFW video and single below.

Read More: Juneteenth Playlist Vibes Only: Tracks That Move The Culture

Young Nudy "BTA"

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't let your b*tch get piped up while you're locked up (While you're locked up)
I let a b*tch answer the phone while I f*ck her (Ugh)
Hit her from the back and you know she got that a*s up (Got that a*s up)
Told her, "Toot it up," and she I'm finna beat it up (Beat it up)
Brr, brr, brr, brr, brr (Yeah), speed it up, slime (Word)
Get up in this p**sy, don't you play, I want you break my spine (Break my spine)

Read More: Pride Month 2025: Artists Who Redefined Visibility In Hip Hop & R&B

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.8K
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 Music Latto Fans Rock Plastic Bags At The Club 1.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
Songs Latto, Megan Thee Stallion And Flo Milli Give Us "Sunday Service (Remix)" 2.0K