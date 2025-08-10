Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose latest update is a very brief but nonetheless gratifying round-up of the best of the best the genre and its adjacent spaces had to offer this week for new releases. While there's not much to talk about, there are a lot of new Bryson Tiller tracks for you to enjoy.

That's because he just dropped The Vices, the first part of his double album. The next installment, Solace, will presumably and reportedly be a more chilled-out and melancholy experience when compared to this hip-hop-heavy first installment. But the songwriting chops, vocal talents, and dreamy instrumentation is still all over The Vices.

However, if you're looking for something more soulful and mellow than traditional rap fare on this new project, Tiller has cuts like "Last Call" in there for you. It eventually speeds up, but the melodies and performance on here fit well with his previous material.

All in all, we can't wait for Solace to complement this already gratifying LP experience. Whether or not it's even better is a question we're happy to find the answer to.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

The other release we wanted to highlight on R&B Season is the new SiR single in collaboration with D.K. The Punisher and Fat Ron, "In The Sky." Although, now that we think about it, calling this a new single is a misnomer.

Rather, this is a tenth anniversary mix of "In The Sky," which is an old SiR cut. D.K. The Punisher reworks the dusty and verse-heavy original with a more hypnotic, woozy, and ethereal sonic pallet. Plus, vocal up-pitching and hazy background vocals stretch this cut out in a compelling way.