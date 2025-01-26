SAILORR & Summer Walker Blend Perfectly On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Ladies Love R&amp;B Wednesdays
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 11: Summer Walker attends Ladies Love R&amp;B Wednesdays at Flo Atlanta on December 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
This remix is gaining a lot of steam.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose latest update rounded up the best of the best the genre and its adjacent styles had to offer this week as far as new releases. First up, we have a remix of a viral TikTok hit that's building a lot of momentum right now, SAILORR's "POOKIE'S REQUIEM" remix featuring Summer Walker. It's a sultry and soulful cut that shows off a lot of vocal chemistry between both songstresses, bolstered by boisterous synth tones and a consistently crisp and steady drum pattern. Get ready to hear this track over and over again in 2025, because its blend of catchy melodies and larger-than-life presentation really resonated with listeners.

Next up on R&B Season is Chase Shakur with "FAIRYTALES IN MIDTOWN" featuring TyFontaine, which takes more of a woozy and amorphous approach when it comes to its melodies and sonic atmosphere. The verses follow more of a loose flow pattern, distant Sexyy Red vocal samples break up the hazy and dreamy synth pads, and charismatic vocal deliveries from both artists add a lot of focus to the track.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

But if you seek something a bit more jovial and sunny, we got you – or rather, Mabel and King Promise fulfilled your wishes with their collab, "All Over You." It's another record that plays with sounds of amapiano, dancehall, and Afrobeat to varying degrees, but what sets this apart from recent hits is its contrasting musical elements, such as very high keys and metallic hits of percussion with very unique tones. To no one's surprise, the melodic dominance on here pairs beautifully with clean vocal tones and fun-loving charisma, and it's as sticky as any other R&B cut on here.

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to give a shoutout to Jordan Adetunji's new album A Jaguar's Dream, which fuses a lot of different elements and genres together throughout its tracklist. "305" featuring Bryson Tiller is a particular highlight thanks to its very dramatic percussive treatment, soaring vocals, and tense progression. There's something for everyone on this tracklist, and it kicked off 2025 in a pretty compelling way.

