Steve Lacy Takes A Turn On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 68 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Steve Lacy R&B Season Playlist Music News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Steve Lacy attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images)
Steve Lacy introduced us to his next era on "R&B Season," whereas Coco Jones updated her previous one with a new deluxe.

Although our latest R&B Season playlist update only has a few new releases to talk about this week, they point to some even more gratifying music coming very soon. For example, Steve Lacy just dropped the single "Nice Shoes" to prepare fans for his upcoming third studio album, Oh Yeah?

This will mark Lacy's first album since 2022's Gemini Rights, and from the sound of this new track, it will be a pretty different tracklist when compared to previous releases. The lyrical content here is a bit more sultry, daring, and blunt, whereas the drums and some synth tones sound more gruff and gritty than previous hits. All in all, we're loving this new sound, and some extra piano chords, background vocals, and other embellishments flesh out what could've been a pretty skeletal experience.

But that's only until the song breaks into an alt-rock-flavored bridge in the last third, and it then closes out with a growling and hypnotic re-treatment of the original shuffle. It's a really engaging and transportive track, and we can't wait to hear the rest of Oh Yeah?'s new direction.

Read More: Steve Lacy Reveals He Confronted Jay-Z About Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Controversy

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we wanted to shout out Coco Jones for giving us even more material on her new deluxe, Why Not More? (MORE!). It follows an already extended version of April LP, and features a total of eight new tracks in addition to the original tracklist.

Of these eight cuts, two of them are remixes. The Leon Thomas version of "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" is very solid, but we want to highlight a vocal feat in the "Other Side Of Love" remix featuring Alicia Keys.

Unsurprisingly, this is a gorgeous cut that shows off a lot of vocal harmony and build-ups, all with a great sense of drama. It goes to show there are still amazing soulful releases coming out every day for those looking for classic R&B vibes.

As for our Fire Emoji playlist, we had big hip-hop releases this week from Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, and A$AP Rocky. As we head into the fall, we'll see what sticks around.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Is Finally Back On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
Roskilde Festival 2024 - Day 5 Music Childish Gambino & Amaarae Explore New Worlds On Our Latest "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 1166
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs Music Mario Is "Glad You Came" To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 203
The Push Back Project 2025 Music Summer Walker Pours Her Heart Out On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 1021
Comments 0