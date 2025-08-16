Chance The Rapper Is Finally Back On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

In addition to Chance The Rapper's comeback LP, "Fire Emoji" boasts new tracks from A$AP Rocky and Cardi B.

As if the race for 2025's hip-hop album of the year wasn't tight enough, our latest Fire Emoji playlist update happily highlighted the rap game's most recent contender. We're talking about STAR LINE, the comeback album from Chance The Rapper six years after his last album, The Big Day.

Fans were very happy with this versatile, passionate, thoughtful, and fun release from the Chicago rapper, who works with a lot of Chi-Town talent on this LP. While there are more recognizable and varied guests in the tracklist, some of STAR LINE's best moments are the ones that highlight this hometown chemistry.

For example, BabyChiefDoit joined Chance on "Drapetomania," a gritty but still jovial banger that features fiery performances from both MCs. There's a renewed sense of energy on this record that really resonated with fans, and we'll see how the discourse continues to evolve.

Also, there are much more contemplative and narratively compelling tracks on STAR LINE, such as "Letters." Whether the lyrical content takes aim at institutions or focuses on community stories, there's a lot to chew on.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

For the next part of our Fire Emoji playlist update, though, we're moving away from Chicago and taking a trip down to New York. Remember that AOTY race we talked about just a little bit ago? Well, on September 19, we're getting another blockbuster release: Am I The Drama?

As it's latest single, Cardi B came through with "Imaginary Playerz," a calm, collected, and confident retelling of the 1997 Jay-Z track. While it doesn't do much different from that original, the bars carry the inspiration's spirit quite well.

Finally on Fire Emoji, we wanted to reference another potential 2025 album, but this one isn't inspiring much faith from fans. Whether or not Don't Be Dumb drops this year, A$AP Rocky is still putting in work.

His new singles "Trunks" and "Both Eyes Closed" appear on the soundtrack for the Spike Lee film Highest 2 Lowest, where he stars alongside Denzel Washington and many more. They provide boastful and mellow examples of Rocky's compelling artistry, and we hope we get much more very soon.

