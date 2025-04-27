Coco Jones Is Ready For More On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose latest update has a couple of big records to cover this week. Why Not More? is the latest full-length from Coco Jones, one on which she wanted to "see what sticks and lands – what really changes my life."
This is her debut album, and the 14 tracks on here show off the singer's vocal versatility and her dominion of a couple of different soulful musical styles. In particular, we'd recommend you check out "On Sight" as a bouncy, charismatic, and dynamic first taste before diving into the rest.
Speaking of new projects on R&B Season, Roy Woods decided to assemble nine tracks of slow-burning crooners with the new body of work Dark Nights. It certainly sounds as it reads, as Woods' high-pitched delivery and malleable flows create a very nocturnal and ethereal sonic pallet.
If you're not familiar with the catalog and want a good read of what to expect, "What I Used To Get Into" is particularly lovelorn and dynamic thanks to some percussion reversals and spotlit vocal performances. It's not the most boundary-pushing drop on the block, but it scratches this itch better than many contemporaries.
HNHH R&B Season Playlist
There's one more album to talk about on R&B Season this week, and it's the biggest and most varied offering in this update. DESTIN CONRAD brought on a couple of collaborators for his debut LP LOVE ON DIGITAL, and his peppy sensibilities and woozy deliveries bring them all together.
For a minimal, melancholy, but nonetheless club-ready intro, check out "BAD B***HES" with a guest feature from Kehlani. Some Jersey kicks and light guitars do a lot to add more vibrance to the song's base.
Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to highlight the new SAILORR single, which continues a consistent run. "SINCERITY" is a bit more of a gritty and earthy track than previous offerings, but it's still melodically sticky.
In particular, the brass treatment and steady drum beat on here keep the record rooted while other effects and embellishments modernize the songwriting. Hopefully we get yet another jam very soon, as we've had a lot to enjoy so far.