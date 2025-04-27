Coco Jones Is Ready For More On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 206 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Coco Jones R&B Season Playlist Music News
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Coco Jones on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Coco Jones, SAILORR, Roy Woods, and DESTIN CONRAD all brought the heat on our latest "R&B Season" playlist update.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose latest update has a couple of big records to cover this week. Why Not More? is the latest full-length from Coco Jones, one on which she wanted to "see what sticks and lands – what really changes my life."

This is her debut album, and the 14 tracks on here show off the singer's vocal versatility and her dominion of a couple of different soulful musical styles. In particular, we'd recommend you check out "On Sight" as a bouncy, charismatic, and dynamic first taste before diving into the rest.

Speaking of new projects on R&B Season, Roy Woods decided to assemble nine tracks of slow-burning crooners with the new body of work Dark Nights. It certainly sounds as it reads, as Woods' high-pitched delivery and malleable flows create a very nocturnal and ethereal sonic pallet.

If you're not familiar with the catalog and want a good read of what to expect, "What I Used To Get Into" is particularly lovelorn and dynamic thanks to some percussion reversals and spotlit vocal performances. It's not the most boundary-pushing drop on the block, but it scratches this itch better than many contemporaries.

Read More: Coco Jones Finally Addresses The Rampant Donovan Mitchell Dating Rumors

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

There's one more album to talk about on R&B Season this week, and it's the biggest and most varied offering in this update. DESTIN CONRAD brought on a couple of collaborators for his debut LP LOVE ON DIGITAL, and his peppy sensibilities and woozy deliveries bring them all together.

For a minimal, melancholy, but nonetheless club-ready intro, check out "BAD B***HES" with a guest feature from Kehlani. Some Jersey kicks and light guitars do a lot to add more vibrance to the song's base.

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to highlight the new SAILORR single, which continues a consistent run. "SINCERITY" is a bit more of a gritty and earthy track than previous offerings, but it's still melodically sticky.

In particular, the brass treatment and steady drum beat on here keep the record rooted while other effects and embellishments modernize the songwriting. Hopefully we get yet another jam very soon, as we've had a lot to enjoy so far.

Read More: Young Thug Comes Back Like He Never Left On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
News Marijuana Man 655
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.5K