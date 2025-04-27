Coco Jones Is Ready For More On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose latest update has a couple of big records to cover this week. Why Not More? is the latest full-length from Coco Jones, one on which she wanted to "see what sticks and lands – what really changes my life."

This is her debut album, and the 14 tracks on here show off the singer's vocal versatility and her dominion of a couple of different soulful musical styles. In particular, we'd recommend you check out "On Sight" as a bouncy, charismatic, and dynamic first taste before diving into the rest.

Speaking of new projects on R&B Season, Roy Woods decided to assemble nine tracks of slow-burning crooners with the new body of work Dark Nights. It certainly sounds as it reads, as Woods' high-pitched delivery and malleable flows create a very nocturnal and ethereal sonic pallet.

If you're not familiar with the catalog and want a good read of what to expect, "What I Used To Get Into" is particularly lovelorn and dynamic thanks to some percussion reversals and spotlit vocal performances. It's not the most boundary-pushing drop on the block, but it scratches this itch better than many contemporaries.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

There's one more album to talk about on R&B Season this week, and it's the biggest and most varied offering in this update. DESTIN CONRAD brought on a couple of collaborators for his debut LP LOVE ON DIGITAL, and his peppy sensibilities and woozy deliveries bring them all together.

For a minimal, melancholy, but nonetheless club-ready intro, check out "BAD B***HES" with a guest feature from Kehlani. Some Jersey kicks and light guitars do a lot to add more vibrance to the song's base.

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to highlight the new SAILORR single, which continues a consistent run. "SINCERITY" is a bit more of a gritty and earthy track than previous offerings, but it's still melodically sticky.