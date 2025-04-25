Roy Woods Recounts His "Dark Nights" On New Album

Roy Woods is often cited as an artist who should be much more popular than he is. The Brampton R&B singer signed with OVO in 2014, at the age of 18. He's been with the label ever since, but has never reached the heights a person with his talent should have, even with his inarguable success in that period. Over a decade after signing with OVO and just a week after his 29th birthday, Woods has delivered his fifth studio album. It is a nine-track, 26-minute release titled Dark Nights. Roy Woods makes great music for a specific vibe. If you're feeling heartbroken or are reminiscing about the past, this album's name, production (handled primarily by longtime collaborator Dimi) and subject matter will certainly resonate with you.

Dark Nights features Roy Woods near his A-game. Woods is transparent in his shortcomings in relationships. He croons about his pitfalls as a man and the limitations his fame places on his romances. The vocal performances are pretty strong, and the songwriting is impressive on many tracks as well. It's a very reflective album. Woods blames himself for his bad relationships, but does take some time to blame his exes for their roles as well. Woods' influences are also clear. Kiss Land-era Weeknd ("Like You") and OVO boss Drake ("So Obvious," "Stay With Me") are clearest. But Woods is good at making music that sounds like him, even with the influences being apparent. If you're unfamiliar with Roy Woods or if you're a long time fan, make sure to give Dark Nights a listen. You can stream it below.

Roy Woods - Dark Nights

Dark Nights tracklist: