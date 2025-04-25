Roy Woods Recounts His "Dark Nights" On New Album

BY Devin Morton 157 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dark-nights-roy-woodsdark-nights-roy-woods
A week after his 29th birthday, longtime OVO signee Roy Woods delivers his fifth studio album, the reflective "Dark Nights."

Roy Woods is often cited as an artist who should be much more popular than he is. The Brampton R&B singer signed with OVO in 2014, at the age of 18. He's been with the label ever since, but has never reached the heights a person with his talent should have, even with his inarguable success in that period. Over a decade after signing with OVO and just a week after his 29th birthday, Woods has delivered his fifth studio album. It is a nine-track, 26-minute release titled Dark Nights. Roy Woods makes great music for a specific vibe. If you're feeling heartbroken or are reminiscing about the past, this album's name, production (handled primarily by longtime collaborator Dimi) and subject matter will certainly resonate with you.

Dark Nights features Roy Woods near his A-game. Woods is transparent in his shortcomings in relationships. He croons about his pitfalls as a man and the limitations his fame places on his romances. The vocal performances are pretty strong, and the songwriting is impressive on many tracks as well. It's a very reflective album. Woods blames himself for his bad relationships, but does take some time to blame his exes for their roles as well. Woods' influences are also clear. Kiss Land-era Weeknd ("Like You") and OVO boss Drake ("So Obvious," "Stay With Me") are clearest. But Woods is good at making music that sounds like him, even with the influences being apparent. If you're unfamiliar with Roy Woods or if you're a long time fan, make sure to give Dark Nights a listen. You can stream it below.

Read More: Sky Bri Addresses Shannon Sharpe's Resurfaced Lewd Comments About Her Amid $50M Lawsuit

Roy Woods - Dark Nights

Dark Nights tracklist:

So Obvious
Stay With Me Intro
Stay With Me
Whatchu Mean
What I Used To Get Into
Like You
You
Disrespectful
Tell Me What I'm Living For

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.6K
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 142
Roger Kisby/Getty Images Music Mario Speaks On Being A Player, "Shadow Work," & Crying During Sex 2.5K