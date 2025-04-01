Roy Woods Is Falling Apart At The Seams On Despondent Single "Stay With Me

Roy Woods is kicking off his 2025 musical run with a moody piece of Canadian R&B that perfectly pays homage to the city's sonic roots.

The moody chords, lyrics about feeling alone and anxious over a girl that seemingly can't get on the same page as you... it's got it all working. This record from Roy Woods is apparently the start of what he's promising to be a jam-packed 2025. "Only the beginning..." he wrote in part on his Instagram while hyping up "Stay With Me." There's a chance that could mean another new album, or just a massive and steady stream of singles. Either way, we are eager to hear what he's got to offer for the next eight months. If he does drop an LP though, it will follow up his 2024 EP, Rolling Stone.

Roy Woods has been under Drake 's wing for his entire 10-year career. He's never been able to achieve similar levels of success, but he does have plenty of natural talent. His got great vocal range and raw emotion, two qualities that are always going to be highly desirable for any contemporary R&B fan. If those are aspects you want in your music, then we highly recommend this new single from Roy, "Stay With Me." It's the soon-to-be 29-year-old's first solo release of 2025 and third overall. He's been busy with features. But this track is the definition of well-executed Canadian R&B, which Drake, The Weeknd , and Tory Lanez have all mastered.

