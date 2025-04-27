DESTIN CONRAD Formally Introduces Himself With Debut LP "LOVE ON DIGITAL"

Florida has been flexing its talents for R&B quite often recently and DESTIN CONRAD is one of those acts contributing. The 24-year-old, who was a really popular as a content creator on Vine, has been showcasing some serious growth as a musician.
2021 was when DESTIN got traction with listeners thanks to his debut EP, COLORWAY. "IN THE AIR" became the track that broke him in a little bit as it has amassed over 40 million streams. But DESTIN feels that he's never been able to truly make his presence felt with a proper LP and rollout.
That's where LOVE ON DIGITAL comes into play. Led by singles "DELUSIONAL," THE LAST TIME," and "KISSING IN PUBLIC," DESTIN CONRAD is trying to convey what it's like to date in the digital age, especially as a queer Black man. There's lots of powerful messaging and ballads with shimmering production to convey all of that.
The title also had evolved to fit what he wanted to go for on this record. As DESTIN tells Billboard, "I called it LOVE ON DIGITAL because it’s a nod to the digital era of R&B. I feel like R&B used to be very instrument-heavy and then there was a shift where we got new software, and it became a different sound and style."
He continues, "Over time, [the title] gained a new definition and reason. It’s also me thinking about love from a long-distance standpoint and using the Internet to stay connected to people. Over the past year or two, the title has been in my ether." Check out the smooth jams with features from Teezo Touchdown, Kehlani, Lil Nas X, and more on Spotify and Apple Music.
DESTIN CONRAD LOVE ON DIGITAL
LOVE ON DIGITAL Tracklist:
- KISSING IN PUBLIC
- MR. E
- SOFT SIDE with serpentwithfeet
- BAD B*TCHES with Kehlani
- DELUSIONAL
- PARTY WIT U
- JUMPIN'
- THE LAST TIME with Teezo Touchdown
- MAKE IT UP
- YOUR LADY (INTERLUDE)
- CARI'S HONEYMOON with CARI
- FMU!
- P.B.S. with Lil Nas X
- SO NICE
- OUTRO