SAILORR Announces Debut Project With "SINCERITY"

SAILORR is ready to give us the goods now as the details for her debut album (she's calling it a mixtape) are now out there. Title? FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST. Release date? May 9. Tracklist? 14 songs. With how spectacular all of the singles have been, it feels like it's been taking an eternity for this news arrive.
But we (and the fans) can rest easy as there just 12 days until showtime for the Florida singer and songwriter. In an interview with Uproxx, SAILORR describes what this project is going to be about. "FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST highlights the importance of creativity and femininity while growing up with traditionally conservative expectations. It’s girlhood at its best."
Not only will it be inspirational for the ladies, but also "It's going to feel hot. It's going to feel like pissing on the side of the road... smoking cigarettes with your homegirl next to the boiled peanut man. It's going to be great," she told Apple Music on The Travis Mills Show.
That's SAILORR in a nutshell, for those who haven't heard any of her music or watched her interviews yet. She's goofy, nonchalant, unfiltered, and genuine. The latter two adjectives would be how we would describe "SINCERITY," her fifth and final single ahead of the LP.
It's about having confidence in yourself and telling you no one can "dim out my shine." It feels cinematic with its excellent horn sections and empowering with its self-assured lyrics. SAILORR has is shooting 100% from the field in our eyes, but if you don't believe us, just check it out for yourself below.
SAILORR "SINCERITY"
Quotable Lyrics:
Tuh, catfish? Who? My bitch is too bad
Wristband passes worth the Van Cleef, I don't open up no canned beef
I don't look what's in the rear view, don't intervene with pain relief
That's why I don't ever call back, sincerity in my jewelry
Kindness in my diamonds, my earrings always prove to me
I'm worth more than a fall back, dead, I'm wearing all black