SAILORR Announces Debut Project With "SINCERITY"

SAILORR has teased fans long enough with hit after hit, so she's ending the torture by finally revealing the details for her tape.

It's about having confidence in yourself and telling you no one can "dim out my shine." It feels cinematic with its excellent horn sections and empowering with its self-assured lyrics. SAILORR has is shooting 100% from the field in our eyes, but if you don't believe us, just check it out for yourself below.

Not only will it be inspirational for the ladies, but also "It's going to feel hot. It's going to feel like pissing on the side of the road... smoking cigarettes with your homegirl next to the boiled peanut man. It's going to be great," she told Apple Music on The Travis Mills Show.

But we (and the fans) can rest easy as there just 12 days until showtime for the Florida singer and songwriter. In an interview with Uproxx, SAILORR describes what this project is going to be about. "FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST highlights the importance of creativity and femininity while growing up with traditionally conservative expectations. It’s girlhood at its best."

SAILORR is ready to give us the goods now as the details for her debut album (she's calling it a mixtape) are now out there. Title? FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST. Release date? May 9. Tracklist? 14 songs. With how spectacular all of the singles have been, it feels like it's been taking an eternity for this news arrive.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.