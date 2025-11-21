LOCKED IN - Song by SAILORR

SAILORR has had a breakout 2025 thanks to her debut album "FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST," so it makes sense for her to strike while the iron is hot.

How do I know we're really locked in? (Yeah, yeah) Never change my face on your lock screen How do I know that it's real love? (Yeah, yeah) Say my name when they ask about us, baby So can you show me who you blocked? (Yeah, yeah, show me, hey)

SAILORR has quickly become one of the in-demand voices in R&B this year. Blending pop and R&B similar to the likes of SZA and Doja Cat , the Florida balladeer also has tons of charisma and quirky charm about her. She broke out with "POOKIE'S REQUIEM" and its subsequent remix with Summer Walker . That kicked off one of the most consistent streaks of high-quality singles in 2025. It included bangers such as "CUT UP," "SINCERITY," and "DOWN BAD," all of which would land on her debut, FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST. She's continuing this prolific stretch with "LOCKED IN," the lead offering from the project's forthcoming deluxe. It finds SAILORR in an anxious state as wants to know whether or not she's in a committed relationship. Per her Instagram, it sounds like we are getting the rest of the batch next week (presumably Friday, November 28), so buckle up for more breakup and love anthems.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.