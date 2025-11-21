LOCKED IN - Song by SAILORR

SAILORR has quickly become one of the in-demand voices in R&B this year. Blending pop and R&B similar to the likes of SZA and Doja Cat, the Florida balladeer also has tons of charisma and quirky charm about her. She broke out with "POOKIE'S REQUIEM" and its subsequent remix with Summer Walker. That kicked off one of the most consistent streaks of high-quality singles in 2025. It included bangers such as "CUT UP," "SINCERITY," and "DOWN BAD," all of which would land on her debut, FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST. She's continuing this prolific stretch with "LOCKED IN," the lead offering from the project's forthcoming deluxe. It finds SAILORR in an anxious state as wants to know whether or not she's in a committed relationship. Per her Instagram, it sounds like we are getting the rest of the batch next week (presumably Friday, November 28), so buckle up for more breakup and love anthems.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: R&B/Soul
Album: FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST DELU/XXX [FOR MY DELUSIONAL EX] Coming Soon
Quotable Lyrics from "LOCKED IN"
How do I know we're really locked in? (Yeah, yeah)
Never change my face on your lock screen
How do I know that it's real love? (Yeah, yeah)
Say my name when they ask about us, baby
So can you show me who you blocked? (Yeah, yeah, show me, hey)