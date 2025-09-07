Miguel's Heart Is On His Sleeve On New Single "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)"

Miguel kicked off a new era last year with his single "Always Time," which was the first from his upcoming album CAOS set to drop on October 23 this year. Now, we got another taste of the LP thanks to the new track "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)," and it has us even more excited for this passionate and lush return.

Furthermore, that's because of the beautiful chord progressions, solid vocal performances, and lyrical intrigue from the "Sure Thing" singer. A languid but steady drum beat carries dueling fuzzy and scorching guitar lines, harmonious background vocals, and hazy synth pads in the back half. The beat also gets a bit more crisp and rowdy at one point, but that's part of the dynamic song changes that amp the emotion and drama up.

As for the themes of "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)," it certainly reflects the danger, fearlessness, and companionship the title implies. With references to blaring sirens and lawless losses, the "Number 9" artist is able to evoke a fiery relationship and the commitment it requires. Overall, it's a sunburnt sound that reflects very well lyrically, and we'll see if this is a trend for the rest of CAOS.

Elsewhere, Miguel's new collaborations also created a lot of interest in his next moves. For example, he recently teamed up with j-hope of BTS for the "Sweet Dreams" single, which was a big crossover to witness. We will see if more killer tracks and link-ups appear on this upcoming record.

Miguel – "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)"