Miguel Delivers One Of His Most Raw Records Yet With "Always Time"

BYZachary Horvath49 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
miguel always timemiguel always time
Miguel says this one mentally drained him... we can see why.

Los Angeles, California singer, songwriter, and producer, Miguel, has become one of R&B's more elusive faces. Throughout the 2010s, he was dropping records with fair consistency. However, since 2017's War & Leisure, he's been a recluse. He's helped out with other artist's singles. But solo wise, Miguel has remained pretty silent for the most part. A return could be near though, as he's been teasing a new album over the last year, Viscera. It's still very much in limbo, as a release date remains hidden. Potential releases that could make the cut include 2023's "Give It To Me" and "Number 9" with Lil Yachty.

You could throw "Always Time" in there now as well, which Miguel just dropped this weekend. Over his illustrious and underrated career, the "Sure Thing" artist has proven to be unpredictable. On "Always Time," he's wailing over a haunting acoustic instrumental about letting go of a past lover. However, it's clear that this relationship meant a lot to him. Miguel has spoken very candidly about this single, saying, "This may be the most difficult song I've ever had to write -- for all of the life lessons and experiences that live between each line," he began. However, it seems that this song needed to be written, and its ideas had to be spread to release that pent up pain for Miguel. "I'm grateful for the closure it has given me and know it's the most honest way to begin this chapter of my artistry and relationship with my audience." Overall, it's a terrific display of vocal range, rawness, and vulnerability, and this next of his era should be special.

Read More: Andrew Schulz Allegedly Labels Kendrick Lamar "Too Woke" After His "GNX" Diss

"Always Time" - Miguel

Quotable Lyrics:

Broken glass, piercing words
It change so fast, yeah, it hurts
Rocky past, lessons learned
Don't say it's too late, I thought there was always time

Read More: Kanye West Accused Of Assaulting Model Jenn An In New Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...