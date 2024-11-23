Miguel Delivers One Of His Most Raw Records Yet With "Always Time"

Los Angeles, California singer, songwriter, and producer, Miguel , has become one of R&B's more elusive faces. Throughout the 2010s, he was dropping records with fair consistency. However, since 2017's War & Leisure, he's been a recluse. He's helped out with other artist's singles. But solo wise, Miguel has remained pretty silent for the most part. A return could be near though, as he's been teasing a new album over the last year, Viscera. It's still very much in limbo, as a release date remains hidden. Potential releases that could make the cut include 2023's "Give It To Me" and "Number 9" with Lil Yachty .

You could throw "Always Time" in there now as well, which Miguel just dropped this weekend. Over his illustrious and underrated career, the "Sure Thing" artist has proven to be unpredictable. On "Always Time," he's wailing over a haunting acoustic instrumental about letting go of a past lover. However, it's clear that this relationship meant a lot to him. Miguel has spoken very candidly about this single, saying, "This may be the most difficult song I've ever had to write -- for all of the life lessons and experiences that live between each line," he began. However, it seems that this song needed to be written, and its ideas had to be spread to release that pent up pain for Miguel. "I'm grateful for the closure it has given me and know it's the most honest way to begin this chapter of my artistry and relationship with my audience." Overall, it's a terrific display of vocal range, rawness, and vulnerability, and this next of his era should be special.