Miguel Promotes New Album With Gnarly Body Suspension Act

Miguel went above and beyond to promote his upcoming album, VISCERA. His first studio album since 2017, Miguel went all out to leave a memorable impression. During a four-song set at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, the singer warned the crowd that the performance would be “boundary-pushing”. He then proceeded to have metal hooks stabbed through his back, right around his shoulder blades before being lifted off the ground. He proceeded to perform part of his set while suspended several feet off the ground.

For safety reasons, Miguel only performed one song, “Rope”, in this format before being lowered back to the stage. However, he still remained suspended for over four minutes. The audience absolutely loved it, thankfully. Furthermore, sources told TMZ that the stunt had been months in the making. Miguel had reportedly run multiple tests and practices with professional body suspension artists.

Miguel Goes Hard

Miguel just previewed his new album 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5pSQmex69N — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) August 26, 2023

Firstly, this is basically a Saw trap. While not quite a one-to-one parallel, there is a trap in Saw 3D where a man has to pierce his own torso with meat hooks and then pull himself into the air with a pulley system. And yet, Miguel is out here essentially doing that willingly. Talk about commitment to your art. Fans on social media also appear to have absolutely loved the performance. However, the images from the event are truly wild.

There is no release date yet for VISCERA but the album will likely be coming soon. Miguel’s last three albums were all top-ten hits in the US, with the highest peak being #2 for 2015’s Wildheart. His most recent studio album, War & Leisure peaked at #9. However, Miguel has also released two EPs since War & Leisure. 2019’s Te Lo Dije peaked at #11 on Billboard‘s Latin Album Chart. Additionally, Miguel has a collab with Lil Yachty, “Number 9” coming out in the near future, which should be exciting for fans. How do you feel about Miguel’s body suspension performance? Let us know in the comments.

