Miguel Reveals The Aftermath Of His Wild “Viscera Experience”

It has nearly been six years since the release of Miguel’s last album War & Leisure. So many great cuts are on this project and it left fans on a huge cliffhanger for countless months. But, Miguel is finally returning to album form. With the release of two singles this year “Give It To Me” and “Number 9” featuring Lil Yachty, a new full-length is on the horizon. We even have a title for it! Viscera is the name and we cannot wait for it to release.

Both songs possess extremely lush and colorful production, and of course, terrific singing from Miguel. In fact, the R&B sensation recently performed “Number 9” at his “Viscera Experience” as well as three other tracks. The unreleased cut “Rope” was the song he fittingly chose to perform as he was suspended in midair. A hook-like contraption, eerily similar to something you would see in a Saw movie, was attached to his back. Miguel hung up there for around four minutes, showing his commitment to the fans to put on a one-of-a-kind performance.

Miguel Shows Off His Battle Scars: Look

Of course, after pulling off a stunt like that, Miguel was obligated to share the damage after the show. He posted a picture to his Instagram with his torn-up back. The caption reads, “VISCERA What is your relationship to pain ? What is your relationship to change ?” Ironically, fans in the comments do not seem to be keen on Miguel’s changes, saying things like “You and Doja about to piss me off.” Or, “Please, don’t start w your weird s***. U been doing fineee sir keep it that way…smh.” It is unfortunate to see people reacting like this. However, Miguel’s new album should be what he described his experience as, “boundary-pushing.”

What are your thoughts on this picture from Miguel after his “Viscera Experience?” How far deep do you think those hooks were in his back? Are you excited about his upcoming project Viscera? We want to hear what you have to say, so leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

