Earlier this week, Nas cleared out his entire Instagram. In its place, he uploaded a pretty short and simple video of a storm. The clip doesn’t come with any caption but the move has fans suspecting new music could be on the way. Many artists have begun new eras by clearing their social media. It sets up for an entirely new visual look which often leads to new music. While there still isn’t anything known about what Nas is releasing or when it’ll be here the fact that he has new music coming soon won’t surprise fans.

Nas has been releasing music extremely prolifically this decade. He and producer Hit-Boy have created a series of collaborative projects called King’s Disease. The three albums were released in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and have been met with increasingly loud critical acclaim each time. The first two albums were packed full of features from fellow great rappers. Fivio Foreign, A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Lauryn Hill, Eminem, YG, and more all make appearances.

Nas May Be Hinting At New Music

The trio of King’s Disease albums aren’t even the only new material Nas has dropped. Back in 2021 he also surprised released another entire album called Magic. The album was just 9 tracks but features A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier and was also well received by fans. A few weeks ago Nas revealed in an interview that he was already back in the studio. Now, all of the hints of new music could be assembled into an actual new release soon.

Nas also showed up on one of the biggest music and film crossovers this year. Metro Boomin’ grabbed plenty of big rappers for his recent Spider-Man soundtrack. That included Nas who appeared on the hilariously titled song “Nas Morales.” Like much of the album, the song has been a big success. It’s already racked up over 13 million streams on Spotify since its release. What do you think of Nas potentially teasing new music? Let us know in the comment section below.

