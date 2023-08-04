50 Cent Is Thirsty For Helen Mirren: “I Don’t Give A F**k… She’s Sexy”

We all have our celebrity crushes; some are common, others are very niche, and some we might have a hard time explaining. However, considering beauty standards and gut reactions online, 50 Cent has no such shame when discussing the stars he finds beautiful. Moreover, the New York rap legend recently sat down with Men’s Health for a broad and very entertaining interview. Sure, they spoke on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary; his career in music, business, and more; and his fitness journey. But the most juicy part of the whole thing was when he spoke of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in France, where he recalled how he met legendary actress Dame Helen Mirren.

“She’s sexy,” 50 Cent said, expressing his love and admiration for her. “She’ll look at you and you go, ‘Oh s**t.’ I don’t care how old she get. I don’t give a f**k what nobody says. She’s sexy. Her husband is just right there with her, and he just go, like, ‘Ah yeah, that’s just what she does.’ But he notices what you notice. That she’s sexy. It’s her confidence; it’s everything she is for all of these years. She’s gonna be sexy forever.”

50 Cent’s Interview With Men’s Health

Elsewhere in the conversation, the G-Unit titan also reflected on his “ladies’ man” status during the days of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. It’s that kind of attitude and charm that leads him to thirst for Hollywood elites. “2003 was so much fun. There was so much energy around me as a new artist that you can’t recreate,” 50 Cent said. “Between 2003 and 2005, I’ve seen every version of every kind of vagina out there. I kept being a guy who would have what he could have and not what he wants, and then when it shifts so fast that you go, ‘What? What happened?’ You’re not prepared for it. And they’re so excited.

“You’re going, ‘Me?’ Then you just have the greatest time of your life. Now look, in 2005, you start feeling like you hot. So all of a sudden, you have transformed. You’re a bad b***h. So now that you’re this bad b***h, you’re looking at the girls looking at you, and you’re going, ‘Oh, she think she gonna get me?’ And now you think you’re so hot that you’re running from the girls. The afterparty is not happening in your hotel room anymore because you have this newfound value for yourself. You’re running to be in the room by yourself.” Still, he also admitted to making “21 Questions” for the sake of his romantic life. For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent (and maybe Helen Mirren), log back into HNHH.

