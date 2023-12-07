Deion Sanders Promises CFP Run From Colorado Next Season

Deion Sanders has boldly promised that Colorado will go from four wins to a top-12 team in the nation next season. “I want those problems, give me those problems. Leaving out a Florida State and a Georgia, that’s why I’m glad it’s increased next year, and guess who is going to be in?” Sanders said on The Dan LeBatard Show.

Next year, the CFP will expand from four teams to 12. The field will comprise the six highest-ranked conference champions plus the six highest-ranked non-champions. This means that to qualify, Colorado either needs to win the Big 12 (and maintain the Big 12's status as a Power 5 division) or finish ranked in the top 12 at season's end. That's a monumental ask from a team that rarely looked competitive beyond their non-conference slate this season.

Coaches Doubt Colorado Will Turn Around Next Season

However, the odds are stacked against Sanders. Several college coaches are skeptical that things will improve for Deion Sanders and Colorado in 2024. Six coaches spoke anonymously to The Athletic. All six cast doubt on Sanders' notion that the Buffaloes are headed in the right direction. Many of the coaches pointed to Sanders' recruiting as a major sticking point. While Sanders did well recruiting at the skill positions, both the offensive and defensive lines were some of the worst in college football. Colorado gave up the second most sacks in the country with 56. Furthermore, as one coach noted to The Athletic, the transfer portal will contain around 30 "Power 5-caliber" offensive linemen. However, 65 Power 5 schools are vying for their commitment. Sanders did get a boost in this department, recently earning the commitment of the best OL recruit of 2024.

Furthermore, many coaches noted that Sanders has not been good to his coaches. He demoted offensive coordinator Sean Lewis after a 3-1 start because the Buffs were blown out by Oregon. Lewis has since left to become the head coach at San Diego State. The coaches who spoke with The Athletic predicted an exodus of coaching talent out of Colorado, with Sanders struggling to attract the game's top assistants. For his part, Sanders has so far teased that former NFL star Warren Sapp will be joining his coaching staff next season. Sapp has no coaching experience at any level. However, he is the sort of headline-grabbing name Sanders has chased throughout his time at Colorado.

