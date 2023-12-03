Florida State "Disgusted" By CFP Snub Despite Undefeated Season

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said he was "disgusted" after the undefeated Seminoles finished fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings. "I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," Norvell said in a statement. "What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is OK to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging nonconference games?" Norvell said. It's the first time in the history of the CFP that an undefeated conference champion didn't make the playoffs.

Furthermore, the committee's decision meant that the 13-0 Seminoles were left out of the four-team playoff in favor of two one-loss teams. Texas (No. 3) and Alabama (No. 4) both made the cut as one-loss conference champions. It is was ta spate of late-season injuries at quarterback that cost Florida State their place in the last four-team playoff. Instead, the Seminoles will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Christmas Eve. Georgia lost the SEC Championship to Alabama.

Michigan Headlines CFP Bracket

Just four teams remain in contention for the college football National Championship. They are headlined by Michigan, the Big 10's undefeated powerhouse. Sign-stealing allegations aside, Michigan has been a monster this season and boasts the best defense in the nation. They face Alabama, who leapt into the top-four after knocking off Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked dead in the water after their Week Two loss to Texas. However, they bounced back to rattle off eleven consecutive wins and now appear in their eighth CFP bracket.

Meanwhile, Washington completed an undefeated season to become the first Pac-12 team since 2016 to reach the CFP bracket. Ironically, they achieved it in the final season of the Pac-12 as we know it. While Washington's defense has been shaky at times, they are led by Heisman contender Michael Penix Jr at quarterback. They face Texas, who routed Oklahoma State in the Longhorns' final Big 12 game. Texas enter as a one-loss champion, having fallen to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry earlier in the season. Despite the hype around Arch Manning, it has been returning QB Quinn Ewers who has helped steer Texas to their first CFP appearance.

