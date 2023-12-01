Mutilated Cow Found At Oklahoma State Frat Ahead Of Big 12 Title Game Against Texas

Police are investigating a mutilated longhorn cow that was found outside an Oklahoma State fraternity. Police were alerted to the house of FarmHouse Fraternity around 6:30am. An expletive had been carved into the animal's side and its stomach had been cut open, per the campus newspaper. "It's a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship. Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap," a campus police officer told The Oklahoman. "[We are] appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. Appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," the university said in a statement.

Oklahoma State plays Texas in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. Longhorns are the mascot and namesake of Texas' athletic department. Furthermore, campus police told the student paper, The O'Colly, that the perpetrators could face an animal cruelty charge. It's a charge that carries a felony. This remains a developing story.

Big 12 Title Game Overshadowed By Cow Incident

The incident at FarmHouse has cast a grim shadow over Texas' final title game in the Big 12. The Longhorns are favored by 15 and hoping to sneak into the College Football Playoff if other results go their way. Texas is 11-1, a loss to then-No. 12 Oklahoma was the only blemish on their record. The team is led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has 2709 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Running Back Jonathon Brooks added 1139 yards and another 10 touchdowns on the ground. This is Texas' first title game appearance since 2019.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State appears in just their second Big 12 title game, last reaching the Championship Game in 2021. In that game, they lost to Baylor. Their star has been running back Ollie Gordon II, who has 1580 yards and 20 touchdowns. Furthermore, the WWE has announced a new partnership with the NCAA's Big 12 conference. Additionally, the deal will see a custom blended logo at AT&T Stadium and an exclusive Big 12 merchandise line. However, the most notable aspect of the partnership will be WWE superstars presenting the MVP of the championship game with a custom WWE belt.

