Lee Corso Left Very Confused By "College GameDay" Guest's Multiple Meme References

Lee Corso was left flummoxed by his guest co-host on College GameDay as comedian Theo Von fired off some hilarious non-sequiturs while appearing on the show. Von, a veteran MTV comedian who has seen his popularity explode on TikTok, lost the ESPN stalwart while discussing why he was picking Florida State over Louisville in the ACC title game. "I think Jameis Winston...they're gonna pull of that uh...I mean, he's still got like two months of eligibility, right? And the Saints ain't using him appropriately. They're gonna pull of that crustacean W down there. That crab dub. Believe in that trustacean," Von said. Corso capped off the hilarity as the 88-year-old leaned in and asked Von "What'd you say?"

Von was making reference to the bizarre 2014 incident when Winston, then playing at Florida State, was cited for shoplifting crab legs from a Publix. However, crabs are now beloved by young people, with memes such as "Return to Crab" and "Crab Rave" being immensely popular. While Von is very clearly in touch with the youth of today, it appears that Corso's meme game is a little behind the times. Furthermore, while the crew was discussing Florida State-Lousiville at the time of the viral moment, GameDay was being from Atlanta for the SEC title game between Georgia and Alabama.

Mutilated Cow Found Before Big 12 Title Game

However, it appears that it's not been all fun and games on Championship Weekend. Police are investigating a mutilated longhorn cow that was found outside an Oklahoma State fraternity. Police were alerted to the house of FarmHouse Fraternity around 6:30am Friday. "F-CK FH" had been carved into the animal's side and its stomach had been cut open, per the campus newspaper. "It's a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship. Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap," a campus police officer told The Oklahoman. "[We are] appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. Appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," the university said in a statement.

Texas, whose athletic nickname is the Longhorns, would go on to handily beat Oklahoma State 49-21 in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. Furthermore, campus police told the student paper, The O'Colly, that the perpetrators could face an animal cruelty charge. It's a charge that carries a felony. This remains a developing story.

