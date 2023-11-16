WWE Announces Partnership With Big 12, Will Present Belt To Conference Championship MVP

The WWE has announced a new partnership with the NCAA's Big 12 conference. The deal will see a custom blended logo at AT&T Stadium and an exclusive Big 12 merchandise line. However, the most notable aspect of the partnership will be WWE superstars presenting the MVP of the Big 12 Championship Game next month with a custom WWE belt.

"WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences. With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the conference's biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. It's the latest step in the WWE's move into college sports following their Next In Line NIL platform. Furthermore, the WWE is finalizing a licensing deal to create a WWE belt for the SEC as well.

Read More: Logan Paul Celebrates “Champ Life” With WWE Belt Thirst Traps

Who Will Compete For Big 12's First WWE Belt?

The race at the top of the Big 12 has been one of the tightest in college football this season. Without any divisions to separate the teams, the top two finishers after the regular season compete in the championship game. As it stands, with two games left to play, #7 Texas is in sole command of first place at 9-1 (6-1 Big 12), with only a loss to Oklahoma blemishing their record this season. However, after Texas is a four-way tie for second between #23 Oklahoma State, #14 Oklahoma, Iowa State, and #21 Kansas State. All four teams have a 5-2 conference record.

2023 marks the final year for the Big 12 in its current format. In 2024, the conference will lose Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC while gaining Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12. Another WWE element will also join the Big 12 in 2024. Social media star and women's basketball player Haley Cavinder recently announced that she will transfer to TCU next season to use her final year of collegiate eligibility. Cavinder, along with her twin sister, were some of the biggest names signed to the WWE''s NIL program.

Read More: Deion Sanders & Colorado Lose Fourth Consecutive Game

[via]