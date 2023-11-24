Deion Sanders Teases Hall Of Fame Addition To Coaching Staff

Deion Sanders has claimed that he will be adding Hall of Famer Warren Sapp to his coaching staff. “I’m excited about Coach Sapp. He’s a dear friend that I love to life, and he’s going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table. As far as the recruits as well, they’re going to love him," Sanders said during his weekly radio show. According to Sanders, Sapp has already spent some time around the team this season. “After practice, he was in the hot tub with the whole darn defensive line, and he was just going over stuff and it was unbelievable. There’s probably 4,000 pounds in the hot tub," Sanders noted.

Sapp is an NFL legend. A first-round pick in 1995, Sapp played in the NFL until 2007 for the Buccaneers and Raiders. He was part of the formidable defensive line that helped the Buccs capture their first Super Bowl title. After he retired, his number was retired by the Buccs and later, Sapp was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2013.

Sanders Lands Top 300 Recruit

Meanwhile, Sanders has been busy in the recruiting scene. Two-way athlete Kamron Mikell, ranked #143 in ESPN's Top 300, chose Colorado over Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. Mikell becomes Sanders' third commit from the Top 300, joining #70 Aaron Butler and #230 Brandon Davis-Swain. At 6'1 and 180 lbs, Mikell is expected to play a similar role to Travis Hunter has for the Buffs this season. However, while the early signing period is still a few weeks away, concerns are starting to form that Sanders' 2024 recruiting class has just nine commits. While Sanders will likely add some on national signing day, he is also expected to heavily utilize the transfer portal once again.

Furthermore, the Mikell commitment is a bright spot in a dark time for Colorado. The Buffs went from 3-0 to 4-7 after a rough ride in the Pac-12's final season. Their bowl eligibility window was finally shut after the Buffs were blown out last Friday by Washington State. The rapid descent back into the Colorado of old raised questions about Sanders' effectiveness as a coach, as well as his recruiting style. After all, while the offense went largely unchanged, all but one of the defensive starters is a Sanders-acquired transfer. And the defense is where Colorado has struggled the most. The Buffs close out the season against Utah tomorrow.

