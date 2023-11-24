Deion Sanders Lands Another Top 300 Recruit

Deion Sanders added to his 2024 recruiting class with another big commit on Thanksgiving. Two-way athlete Kamron Mikell, ranked #143 in ESPN's Top 300, chose Colorado over Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. Mikell becomes Sanders' third commit from the Top 300, joining #70 Aaron Butler and #230 Brandon Davis-Swain. At 6'1 and 180 lbs, Mikell is expected to play a similar role to Travis Hunter has for the Buffs this season. However, while the early signing period is still a few weeks away, concerns are starting to form that Sanders' 2024 recruiting class has just nine commits. While Sanders will likely add some on national signing day, he is also expected to heavily utilize the transfer portal once again.

Furthermore, the Mikell commitment is a bright spot in a dark time for Colorado. The Buffs went from 3-0 to 4-7 after a rough ride in the Pac-12's final season. Their bowl eligibility window was finally shut after the Buffs were blown out last Friday by Washington State. The rapid descent back into the Colorado of old raised questions about Sanders' effectiveness as a coach, as well as his recruiting style. After all, while the offense went largely unchanged, all but one of the defensive starters is a Sanders-acquired transfer. And the defense is where Colorado has struggled the most. The Buffs close out the season against Utah tomorrow.

Read More: Deion Sanders Was Secretly Part Of Death Row Records, Suge Knight Claims

Angel Reese Channels Deion Sanders

Meanwhile, down in Louisiana, Angel Reese is finding strength in Sanders' words. Despite the mystery surrounding her absence from LSU, Reese has not been silent. On November 22, Reese posted a video to her TikTok account, showing her walking around her apartment in a fluffy pink bathrobe. The audio of the video is a speech by Sanders talking about how little he thinks about his haters. Furthermore, Reese posted a video of the same speech to her Instagram last weekend. It appears to be a direct response to the new wave of speculation and hate that she has received since the drama began to unfurl at LSU.

As mentioned, there appears to be no timetable for Reese's return, not that she appears to be sweating her absence too much regardless. On Thanksgiving, Reese posted a video recreating the viral "Cheese Rice and Byron" Sidetalk clip. Through four games played, Reese is still averaging a double-double with 17 points and 10.3 rebounds. That puts her second on the team in both categories. Reese's situation is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Angel Reese And LSU Stars Name Their All-Time Basketball Starting Lineups

[via]