Boston Celtics And Jaylen Brown To Resume Contract Talks Next Week

Jaylen Brown is currently seeking a supermax extension from the Boston Celtics. The 26-year-old is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million extension. However, the Celtics have so far appeared unwilling to go all in on the two-time all-star. This is likely a result of the new CBA going much harder on penalizing teams who exceed the salary cap. While the Celtics would love to keep Brown, they will also be on the hook for a $300 million-plus extension for Tatum next year. In short – there’s a lot of money in the air for the Celtics.

However, the two sides broke off talks before Brown headed to Spain for an NBPA retreat. Brown was drafted third overall by the Celtics in 2016 and has been a key element in their title contention aspirations ever since. Last season, Brown had a career year as the Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals. The guard had 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Furthermore, he shot 49.1% from the field. He is the perfect tandem partner for Jayson Tatum and the pair will be crucial to any Boston title runs.

Brown To Resume Contract Talks

With Jaylen Brown now back in Boston from his NBPA retreat in Spain, contract talks will resume next week, according to a league source. #Celtics. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 21, 2023

Per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, contract talks are slated to resume next week between Brown and the Celtics. “With Jaylen Brown now back in Boston from his NBPA retreat in Spain, contract talks will resume next week, according to a league source,” Washburn wrote on Twitter. While Brown can go to free agency next year, he would only be able to sign a four-year deal with a team other than the Celtics. Clearly, there is a desire on both sides to find a deal.

The Celtics have been busy this offseason. The Celtics traded for Kristaps Porziņģis, also receiving Memphis’ 2023 first-round draft pick, and Golden State’s 2024 top-four protected first-round draft pick. Meanwhile, the Wizards received Tyus Jones from the Grizzlies, and Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and a 2023 second-round pick from Boston. Finally, Memphis received Marcus Smart from the Celtics. If they can lock up Brown and Tatum long-term, they would be set to compete for the rest of the decade. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

