Justin Herbert Lands Massive Extension With LA Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert is set to remain in Los Angeles for the rest of the decade after signing an extension that keeps him a Charger through 2029. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Herbert, drafted sixth overall in 2020, has agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension. It becomes the second-richest contract in NFL history and makes Herbert the highest-paid quarterback on a per-year basis. Furthermore, Herbert will make the second-highest amount of guaranteed money. The top spot is still held by Deshaun Watson’s fully-guaranteed $250 million contract.

The contract comes after Herbert led the team to a 10-7 record and their first second-place finish in the AFC West since 2018. However, the season ended in embarrassment after the team blew a 27-0 halftime lead in the first round of the playoffs. It was the third-largest blown lead in the history of the NFL postseason. Herbert played through injury for most of the season and underwent surgery following the playoff loss. However, he is expected to be ready for training camp in the coming weeks.

Chargers Look To Contend With Long-Term QB

The next QB domino falls: Chargers and Justin Herbert reached agreement today on a landmark five-year, $262.5 million extension that ties him to the franchise through the 2029 season, sources tell me and @Lindseythiry. Deal gets done before Chargers’ first training-camp practice… pic.twitter.com/m8cYcqANtX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

Herbert’s continued development and long-term contract allow the Chargers to build a title contender around their young QB. They upgraded their receiving core in the draft, selecting TCU wideout Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick. However, it was an offseason with minimal blockbuster moves for the team. It appears that, for the time being, the Chargers are content to gradually build a true contender. This is instead of making splashy signings for an immediate impact. Training camp for the Chargers begins on July 25, with Herbert expected to participate in most quarterback and team drills.

However, it means to be seen if the Chargers can make that next step. They share a division with the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions and one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Furthermore, many experts expect the Denver Broncos to bounce back after a subpar first season with Russell Wilson under center. It remains to be seen if the Chargers can become that Super Bowl-winning force they are hoping that Herbert can be the fulcrum for.

