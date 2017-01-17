LA Chargers
- MusicDrake Hanging Out With Chargers Players Following Recent LA ShowAn LA Chargers player became the next to party with Drake on the "It's All A Blur" tour.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsJustin Herbert Lands Massive Extension With LA ChargersThe deal makes Herbert the highest-paid quarterback in the league.By Ben Mock
- TVCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Train With The LA Chargers For Their Latest Collab: WatchThe two rap divas previously found success with "WAP," and now, they're headed to the football field to make more magic.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsAlabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Announces NFL Draft DecisionTua announces he'll enter the 2020 NFL Draft.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLA Gear Challenges “LA” Trademarks of Rams, ChargersLA Gear says Rams, Chargers can't own trademark to "LA Rams" and "LA Chargers."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMonday Night Football Double-Header: TV Schedule, Odds +MoreTV schedule for tonight's Monday Night Football double-header.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLA Rams And Chargers Players Brawl During Joint PracticeRams' DBs go at it with Chargers' WRs.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMoving Companies In San Diego Are Refusing To Help The Chargers Move To LAMoving companies unite against the Chargers.By Kyle Rooney